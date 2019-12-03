ROCK SPRINGS — Mabel Maxine Brown, 78, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs, surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 60 years and a former resident of Missouri.
Mrs. Brown was born on March 1, 1941, in Mountain View, Missouri, the daughter of Ira Brooks and Bessie Margaret McClellan.
Mabel married Gerald B. Brown Sr. on Nov. 13, 1957, in Saint Louis, Missouri.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway St., Rock Springs. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.