The health order includes multiple circumstances where people would be exempt from wearing a mask including:
-- Minors are not required to wear face coverings. However, those age 3 and older are encouraged to wear masks. It advises that children 2 and under should not wear a face covering.
-- People are exempt if they have a medical or mental health condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask. Residents are not required to provide documentation or explanations to prove their conditions.
-- Individuals who are hearing impaired or communicating with a hearing-impaired person do not have to cover their mouths.
-- When a person is seated in a restaurant, is at least 6 feet away from patrons at other tables and there are no more than eight people at the table. The exception also applies if there is a group of more than eight individuals who are all part of the same household. A face covering is still required when entering, moving around, or existing the food establishment.
-- Those obtaining a service involving the nose or face can remove their covering while the service is provided.
-- Individuals who must identify themselves for a purchase or service may briefly remove a covering as necessary.
-- No covering is required when exercising in a gym in accordance with state health orders.
See additional exemptions included in the order posted with the story at rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.