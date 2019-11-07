Max Wells Craner
Max Wells Craner Max Wells Craner, our loving father and grandfather passed away November 6, 2019. Max was 91 years old. What Joy he is experiencing right now! Max Wells Craner was born on July 29, 1928, in a gospel centered home in Burley, Idaho, the youngest of nine children. He grew up in a loving family, friends, and most of all being with the love of his life, Evelyn, our sweet mother! The example of their marriage is such a gift to their posterity. We have all been blessed to witness a real love story. He enjoyed sports, hard work, traveling, music, and learning. We will miss everything about him. He leaves a legacy of love, Testimony, and service. He devoted his entire life to serving others and teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Those who know him were able to witness his powerful, loving influence because of the strength of his character and spirit. Daddy served with Momma in many callings including Mission President, as an Area Seventy, and as Temple President of the Logan Temple. He loved to talk about the many kind and faithful people they met around the world. He is missed greatly by all, and especially by his six daughters and sons-in-law: Diane & Rex Brown, Brenda & Stan Benedict, Maxine & Russ Benedict, Teresa & Richard Western, Susan & Ron Merrill, Veanne & Van Elg, and many grandchildren, his sister in-law Cleone and Richard Moncur. He is welcomed home by his wife, Evelyn; his parents, John & Loretta Craner; brothers and sisters: Sarah, Zina, Vernon, Myrtle, Ernest, Beth, Rada, and Kathryn. He had a love of life, a wonderful sense of humor, and we will honor him by striving to follow his Christlike example. Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home (61 N 1st E, Rexburg, Idaho). Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at the Rexburg East Stake Center (387 South 4th East, Rexburg, Idaho). Viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Declo, Idaho. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home (61 N 1st E, Rexburg, Idaho). Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at the Rexburg East Stake Center (387 South 4th East, Rexburg, Idaho). Viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Declo, Idaho. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
