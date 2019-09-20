ROCK SPRINGS — Recent upgrades and future developments were the focus of a Thursday night open house at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. Some projects were so new that they had only been confirmed that morning.
Airport Director Devon Brubaker announced that the airport just signed a 20-year contract with the Bureau of Land Management to host a single engine air tanker base to improve aerial firefighting efforts. The new base will fill a coverage gap so that firefighters on the ground won’t have to wait for air support to arrive from places like Casper, Rawlins or Colorado. Brubaker said having a base would have been helpful during recent regional wildfires.
In addition, he said this could open the door for rotor, fixed-wing and smokejumper operations. These will all lead to increased fuel and water sales and the collection of landing fees.
Brubaker noted this is the first land lease agreement in the history of the airport, and that they’ll have to work quickly to be ready to start operations next June.
VIRTUAL VISIONS
Brubaker explained the open house had multiple purposes, including meeting Federal Aviation Administration requirements to solicit public input and providing the opportunity to reveal the new design of the terminal. Maps, artist renditions, a “fly-through” video and virtual tours were available to help people envision the airport of the future.
Renovations will lead to more streamlined security, such as a full-body imager which should reduce pat-downs by 60 percent. The waiting room on the other side of the security checkpoint will nearly triple in size. The airport currently has seating for 47 passengers, and the new room will have 132, leaving space for those waiting on multiple planes.
The airport also plans to add a jet bridge to connect the terminal to aircraft. Brubaker said walking across the parking lot should be the only time travelers are exposed to Wyoming’s weather when they’re at the airport.
The new airport design incorporates more light. Workers plan to remove the exterior canopy and add more windows to let airport visitors enjoy natural sunlight and the bird’s-eye view. Brubaker added that they salvaged light fixtures from the 1920s, which will be installed around the airport.
Project Manager Dusty Spoomer with T-O Engineers said they’ve been planning for future growth. Workers concentrated on the grounds to anticipate the best arrangement to meet needs and expand services. For example, they needed to identify the site of the firefighting facility and make plans to relocate the fuel system.
Architect Tim Dacey of Mead & Hunt said they also looked at the future forecast of the airport, such as passenger projections. This will be important, as Brubaker reminded the public that a third flight to Denver is returning to the airport next year.
HIGH EXPECTATIONS
The airport has about $39.4 million in capital improvement projects planned through 2025. Brubaker highlighted the fact that these projects are expected to bring in $13 million worth of federal funding and nearly $13.4 million of state funding. They also don’t include other proposals that are expected but haven’t been scheduled yet.
New plans include constructing a new snow removal equipment building, acquiring snow removal equipment, improving the west hangar, rehabilitating and expanding the commercial terminal and drafting master plans.
“This airport never really had a focus on development,” Brubaker said, and a master plan would help them direct their attention.
The new design leaves space to grow, such as adding another hangar similar to the one built last year or hosting a hotel. Brubaker acknowledged this idea is aspirational at this point, but more chains are operating small hotels close to airports to serve this niche market. Brubaker stressed that their intention is not to compete with other hotels, but to give fliers more options when traveling. The addition of a hotel could create more meeting and event hosting opportunities.
“It will be neat if we can make that happen,” Brubaker said.
Jim Wamsley, chairman of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Board, said people value the airport, but there’s always room for improvement. He predicted that as the airport grows, so will the local and regional economy.
He and Brubaker both thanked the architects, airline staff, board members and local partners for supporting the airport.
COUNCIL ACTION
The open house followed Tuesday’s unanimous vote of the Rock Springs City Council to approve an air service agreement to continue flights at the airport.
Under the contract, the SkyWest Airline is guaranteed a 10% profit margin. The Wyoming Department of Transportation agreed to pay 60% of the costs, leaving the rest to be split between local governments. Sweetwater County will cover 45% of this amount or $149,232.06, Rock Springs will pay 33% or $109,436.84, and Green River will contribute 22% or $72,957.90.
