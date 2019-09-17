CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted Monday night to add girls fast-pitch softball to its athletics offerings next school year.
As the board unanimously said "aye" to approve softball, the room erupted in cheers and clapping from softball supporters. They wore the neon yellow shirts of the Cheyenne Extreme club softball league that said "Let them play," and after the approval, the supporters went around and shook the board members' hands.
This adds LCSD1 to the list of school districts that have adopted high school softball in Wyoming.
It comes a month after Albany County School District 1 trustees voted to add softball as a sport at Laramie High School, making it the eighth district to approve it and triggering the Wyoming High Schools Activities Association to sanction the sport.
Softball will be sanctioned for high-schoolers starting in 2021. The sport is anticipated to cost LCSD1 $135,000 annually, and any transportation costs will be covered by the activities association because it is a sanctioned sport.
The program will establish softball teams Cheyenne's Central, East and South high schools.
The board room was overwhelmingly filled with yellow, and several people spoke Monday in support of the board adopting the sport.
Adam Galicia, head coach for the Cheyenne Extreme, said he wished the softball community was included more in the discussions about adding the sport to high school athletics
