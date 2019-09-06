LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2019 in ceremonies on Aug. 30. An All-American runner, a champion ski jumper, a two-sport star, a high-scoring basketball player, a talented quarterback/punter, a champion wrestler, and a determined conference champion basketball team comprise the latest Hall of Fame selections.
This year's inductees are Mack Peyton, basketball and baseball, 1947-48-49; Andrea Everett, Track and field, 1982-83; Wes Gasner, wrestling, 1983-84; Jay Martin, skiing, 1963-66; Courtney Stapp, basketball, 1995-98; Larry Zowada, football, 1955-56-57; and the 1966-67 men’s basketball team.
ROCK SPRINGS CONNECTION
Peyton was a basketball and baseball star who shared his skills and insights with multiple generations of youth in Rock Springs.
He was born in Richmond, Indiana, and had originally enrolled at Indiana University on a basketball scholarship before spending 46 months in the Army.
While in the Army, he was stationed part of the time in Casper and enrolled at UW after his time in the military. He played baseball and basketball for the Cowboys, excelling in both sports. As a forward on the basketball team, Peyton led Wyoming to conference titles in 1947 and 1949 and a second-place finish in 1948. During the 1948-49 season, Peyton was team co-captain with Ron Livingston and tied for the most minutes played that season. He was named to the UPI All-Conference team in 1949.
On the baseball diamond, Peyton was the Cowboys’ best hitter all three seasons and hit .390 during the 1948-49 season. He was utilized at multiple positions in his first season for Wyoming and played primarily center field for the Cowboys his last two seasons, earning all-conference honors.
Peyton went on to a distinguished career as a basketball coach at the high school and college levels.
ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME
A total of 167 individuals and 20 teams have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.
The Hall of Fame Committee met in January to make its final selections for this year's class. Inductees must fit into one of five categories: student-athlete, coach, team, athletics staff member or special achievement. The special achievement category includes individuals who have contributed to the ideal of sports at UW. Each nominee must receive at least 75 percent of the committee's vote to be eligible for induction. Nominations are encouraged and must be submitted by Sept. 1 in order to be considered for the following year’s class. For more information, check out www.wyohof.com.
Committee members are Chairman Gary Crum, Tom Burman, Casey Campbell, Mike Hamel, Jim House, Rob Jarosh, China Jude, Dale Ann Meeker, Kevin McKinney, Bill Schrage, Sally Ann Shurmur and Reggie Slater.
