ROCK SPRINGS – After filling an open seat, the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees passed a roughly $47 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The budget includes 5.331 mills, including the .331 Board of Cooperative Educational Services mill the board approved Wednesday night. The BOCES mill has remained unchanged over the past five fiscal years, and is expected to generate $826,600 in the coming fiscal year.
NEW TRUSTEE
At the start of the board meeting, Dr. Veronica Donaldson was sworn in as the new member of the board. Board President George Eckman introduced Donaldson, noting she was a former WWCC student who was active in student government and other activities and graduated in 1991.
She said she was looking forward to giving more back to the college and community.
AID FOR ADULT EDUCATION
The board also voted to accept $379,776.53 for the Wyoming Works program, which will help adults pay for college courses, certificates and degrees. The state allocated $5 million to be distributed over the next two years. Dr. Kim Farley noted WWCC received the second most amount of funding among Wyoming’s seven community colleges.
Eckman said this program is important as many adults need assistance to return to school.
“This is a wonderful thing,” he said.
He noted they needed to get the word out about the financial aid available for people to use the money to enroll in one of WWCC’s 38 eligible degrees, certificates or courses. Eckman said it’s important for people to use the program to prove its importance and increase the likelihood it continues.
