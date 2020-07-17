GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Democratic Party hosted a candidate meet and greet Thursday at Evers Park. This was the first “bring your own mask event” where candidates had the chance to introduce themselves and residents could ask questions.
Rep. Stan Blake, D-Green River, is seeking re-lection to District 39. He shared his stances on wildlife conservation, job diversification, and select water leaving Wyoming. He answered questions on wildlife migration corridors, keeping jobs local, and criminal justice reform.
Dave Gray, a candidate for the Sweetwater County Commission, spoke of his time working in the oil and gas industry, along with his positions in law enforcement. Gray talked about recent budget cuts and how this decision will cut county jobs, but employees would still have to get their jobs done with less money. He said he has ideas to bring in gun manufacturers, asking “why would they want to be in New York, a state that doesn’t want people to have guns, when Wyomingites, are gun enthusiasts?”
Lindsey Travis, who running for House District 60, said she moved to Green River in 2010 and works for the Sweetwater County Library System. Her son recently graduated from Green River High School, and her daughter will be a junior this year. Her campaign platform includes prioritizing our people, education, seniors, health care that is accessible and affordable, small business, and equality. She said she would like to look at the talent that we have in our community and find solutions to keep young people in Wyoming.
All of the candidates at the event said they wanted more transparency from Gov. Mark Gordon regarding the proposed Occidental land purchase. They also agreed upon the need for a better criminal justice system that gives rights back to offenders after completing sentences. Finally, the candidates said they would like to see improvement in job diversification, budgeting, and social services.
