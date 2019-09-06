Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.