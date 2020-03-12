GRANGER – Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to Granger Town Hall around 9 a.m. Thursday morning to serve a search warrant for possible records related to an ongoing official misconduct investigation involving at least one member of the town government’s administration.
In Wyoming, official misconduct is a crime that occurs when a public servant intentionally, either to obtain a benefit or to cause harm, commits an act that the official does not have the authority to undertake, refrains from performing a lawful duty, violates any law relating to his or her official duties, or, absent the intent to obtain a benefit or cause harm, otherwise fails to perform a duty in the manner and as prescribed by law.
No arrests have been made in connection with this case, and the alleged suspect or suspects will not be identified at this time given the active and ongoing investigation, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Office said it will release further details as they become available.
Anyone with information related to this case should contact Detective Matthew Wharton at 307-922-5345.
