DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The towns of Dutch John and Manila will conduct municipal elections by mail.
Ballots are being mailed to residents. People who have not received a ballot by Oct. 18 should contact the Daggett County clerk/treasurer's office at 435-784-3154 to check their registration status, according to the Gorge Gazette. Oct. 21 is the deadline to register and be mailed a ballot. The last day to submit an absentee ballot request or register in person at the County Clerk's Office is Oct. 29.
There will be no polling places for early voting or on Election Day. Daggett County will only be assisting with voter registration. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 4, in order to be counted.
On Election Day, ballots can be dropped off at the Manila Town Office until 8 p.m. or at Clerk Harriett Dickerson's house in Dutch John at 103 Second Ave. until 8 p.m. Those who will not be at their mailing address between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5 should contact the clerk's office at 435-784-3154 to get an absentee ballot request form.
For specific information on the town of Dutch John, contact Harriett Dickerson at 435-880-8042. For Manila election information, contact Marlena Connor at 435-784-3143.
