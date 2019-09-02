ROCK SPRING – A fire caused by lightning burning south of Rock Springs is only 5% contained as of Friday afternoon, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The wildfire in the Currant Creek Watershed Area, northwest of Little Mountain, began around 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, according to a press release. The fire is within the BLM Rock Springs Field Office area of management. The public is requested to stay out of the Currant Creek area east of County Road 33 for the next several days.
The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. and initial responders included Rock Springs BLM, Ashley National Forest, Sweetwater County Fire Department and numerous federally-contracted air resources, who were immediately dispatched to the fire due to the red flag warning and very high fire danger for the area, according to Sweetwater County Fire Warden Michael Bournazian.
The fire grew to about 300 acres in a remote area above Currant Creek before being slowed by ground and air resources late Sunday. The fire is currently under the management of the BLM and additional resources have been ordered and were still arriving Monday. The current size of the fire is now estimated at about 500 to 700 acres, Bournazian said.
One hundred High Desert District (HDD) firefighters are on the scene employing full suppression tactics to extinguish it, according to the BLM.
“Our firefighting personnel are making significant progress using aircraft and ground crews,” said Timothy Sherman, HDD duty officer. “This fire was from natural causes.”
The fire warden said no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.
ONGOING FIRE DANGER
The current fire danger is very high. The public is asked to use extra caution during this holiday weekend. Although the Currant Creek Fire was caused naturally, the majority of local fires this year were started by humans. Please note these safety steps to help prevent wildfires:
-- When recreating, keep campfires small and in the fire ring. When you depart make sure the fire is completely out.
-- When driving, stay on the pavement or dirt roads. Driving or parking off-road through dry vegetation can ignite a wildfire. Off-highway vehicles must have a spark arrestor.
-- When towing trailers, make sure trailers are roadworthy. Blown tires or dragging chains can throw sparks and easily ignite a roadside fire.
-- When operating equipment, never operate equipment that produces sparks near dry vegetation. Always have a cleared area around your workspace. The dimension of the area should be increased if dry, windy conditions exist. Always have safety equipment available, including fire extinguisher, shovels, etc.
-- When burning debris, ensure burn barrels have a metal screen spark arrester. Contact your local fire department for information on burning restrictions in then area.
Report all fires to 911 or dispatch at 1-800-295-9953. For more information, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.
