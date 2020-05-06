WATERLOO, Iowa – An Iowa man was arrested Wednesday in connection with multiple murders, including the death of an unidentified woman found near the Bitter Creek rest area in 1992.
Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and investigators with the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s office in Tennessee arrested Clark Perry Baldwin on May 6 for the death of “1-90 Jane Doe,” “Bitter Creek Betty” and Pamela McCall. Baldwin, 59, of Waterloo, Iowa was arrested at his Waterloo residence.
Baldwin is being charged in Wyoming with the first-degree murder of both “I-90 Jane Doe,” who was found in Sheridan County, and “Bitter Creek Betty,” who was found in Sweetwater County. Additionally, Baldwin is being charged in Tennessee with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1991 death of Pamela McCall and her unborn fetus.
This case began in March of 1992, when a dead woman was found near the Bitter Creek turnout in Sweetwater County. The investigation was initiated and investigated by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the investigation, the victim became known to the investigators as “Bitter Creek Betty.”
In April 1992 another woman’s body was discovered in Sheridan County by Wyoming Department of Transportation employees. The investigation was initiated and investigated by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was not identified and became known as “I-90 Jane Doe.”
Investigators exhausted all the technology available to them at that time, but I-90 Jane Doe and Bitter Creek Betty remain unidentified.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation joined the investigation and worked hand in hand with local Investigators and prosecutors. Despite the passage of time, agents, investigators and prosecutors never forgot about the untimely deaths of the victims, according to a press release.
Due to advances in technology, they linked Baldwin to the crime and arrested him on first-degree murder charges from Sheridan and Sweetwater counties.
Agencies constantly looked for ways to use current technologies and new approaches as well as being able to combine best science with the most viable evidence. With the assistance of the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory, these methods provided answers to our investigators that helped further the investigation to a successful resolution, the release said.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at 307-777-7181.
