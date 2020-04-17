ROCK SPRINGS – Parker Gardner normally suffers from really bad allergies. It’s not usual for him to be congested or dealing with crud in his throat.
When he got tested for the coronavirus because a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19, he figured it was a longshot he’d have it because he was following the rules like sanitizing things or wearing a face mask in public. When the results came back, however, Parker learned he was the eighth lab-confirmed case in Sweetwater County.
“It’s just really weird that I tested positive because I didn’t think it would happen,” he said in a public briefing hosted by the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center. Like all other meeting participants, Parker participated online, as he was self-isolating at his home.
While federal privacy laws protect the identities of those who are known to have the virus, people can voluntarily identify themselves. Parker and his father, Cory Gardner, who is co-owner of the Santa Fe Southwest Grill, shared how the virus unexpectedly entered and upended their lives. They went public with their stories to put a face on the issue and encourage people to be vigilant because it can easily enter their personal and professional lives.
A family member of a Santa Fe worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That prompted the person to self-isolate at home. As part of contact tracing, health officials look to contact those who had contact with subjects within the last two weeks who spent at least 10 minutes with them in closer proximities than 6 feet. If an interaction wasn’t that close, officials said they don’t try to contact them. For example, if a person bought groceries and checked out, county officials said their time in line would be so short they wouldn’t try to contact the cashier.
Cory said they thought they’d been taking all the necessary precautions, including limiting staff contact and increasing cleaning, which was already a routine thing. After testing was conducted, two more people at the restaurant tested positive for COVID-19, including Parker.
Cory said he and his business partner, Shane Patterson, went public with announcement to close restaurant after COVID-19 exposure out of respect to the community.
“We love our community,” Cory said.
Public health officials, including Sweetater County Public Health director Kim Lionberger, noted that there are no cases of COVID-19 being spread by prepared food, the restaurant owners decided to close down for at least two weeks.
Cory said he expected an ugly backlash to their announcement but was surprised by the amount of support and good will they received. He said people appreciated their honesty.
Parker is quarantined at home, where he symptoms have been mostly mild and he can chill by playing video games, catching up on homework and spend time with his brother.
“It’s been really fun, not the corona part, but the bonding part,” he said.
He stressed that no one asks to be infected and that those who do catch COVID-19 didn’t do anything wrong – they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Cory acknowledged there is a currently stigma associated with the virus.
Jason Mower, the spokesman for the ECO, thanked the Gardners for sharing insight into their experience.
“I’m so thankful to Cory and Parker for sharing their story with us,” Mower said.
Cory added he personally wants to do whatever he can for Sweetwater County. He said his perspective on the coronavirus has shifted, and now he’s even more committed to taking the steps needed to stop the spread.
“It’s about what we can do in our community,” he said. “I can make a difference here.”
He said if people heed the advice from officials, the danger will pass more quickly and things will get better for everyone more quickly.
