SWEETWATER COUNTY – With Wyoming residents voting overwhelmingly for Republican incumbents like President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, similar trends were reflected in Sweetwater County’s unofficial general election results.
-- In the Sweetwater County Commission race, the two Republicans on the ballot – incumbent Lauren Schoenfeld and Mary Thoman – had 9,686 and 9,025 votes respectively, putting them ahead of Democrats Joe Barbuto and Dave Gray, who had 4,332 and 3,333 respective votes.
-- A handful of Democrat incumbents failed to retain their seats in the State Legislature.
In the State Senate District 12 race, Republican John Kolb’s 3,276 votes were enough to beat Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton’s 2,577.
Libertarian Marshall A. Burt bested Stan Blake in House District 39, 1,696 votes to 1,420.
In the campaign to replace Democrat John Freeman in House District 60, Republican Mark Baker, who had 2,793 votes, outpaced Democrat Lindsey Travis, who had 1,260.
Republican incumbent Jerry Paxton fended off a challenge from Libertarian Lela Konecny in House District 47.
Candidates who ran unopposed included Republican Rep. Fred Baldwin in State Senate District 14, Democrat Chad Banks in House District 17, Republican Scott Heiner in House District 18, and Republican Rep. Clark Stith in House District 48.
-- When it comes to the Rock Springs City Council, Larry Hickerson’s 753 votes put him ahead of Ryan Greene and his 671 votes in Ward III. Brent Bettolo’s 868 votes was enough to send him to the Ward IV seat in lieu of Rose Mosbey and her 816 votes.
Tim Robinson and incumbent Rob Zotti ran unopposed in Ward I and Ward II, respectively.
-- Sherry Bushman will join the Green River City Council and represent Ward I after beating incumbent Tom Murphy, 1,026 votes to 715.
Ward II’s George Jost and Ward III incumbent Councilman Robert Berg ran uncontested.
-- In the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees race, Trustee Veronica Donaldson won a two-year term to represent Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
Carla Hester Croff and James Jessen also won four-year terms as Sweetwater No. 1 representatives.
Board President Regina Clark was re-elected to a four-year term representing Sweetwater County School District No. 2.
-- The three incumbents running for re-election to the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board retained their seats.
Max Mickelson, Stephanie Thompson and Board President Carol Jelaco received 5,265, 4,552 and 4,249 votes, respectively, as Rock Springs trustees.
They were followed by Cammie Pollastro with 3,381 votes and Bill Formanek with 2,170.
Andrea Summers ran unopposed as the Farson-Eden trustee.
-- In a similar fashion, the incumbents running for the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board clinched three of the four available spots.
Incumbents Steve Core, who had 2,550 votes, Brenda Roosa, who had 2,285 votes, and Mark Sanders, who had 2,234 votes, will be joined by David Young, who had 2,286 votes.
Other candidates included Danielle Salas with 1,999 votes, Debra Barton with 1,566, Jennifer Figenser with 1,166, Daniel L. Flom with 975, Cristy Pelham with 921, and Robbie L. De Leur with 621.
-- At the top of the ballot, Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence finished first with 12,197 votes. Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received 3,822. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen earned 351. Independent Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard drew 118 votes.
-- In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Cynthia Lummis received 12,320 votes and Democrat Merav Ben-David had 3,873.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep Liz Cheney garnered 11,069 votes, which placed her ahead of Democrat Lynnett Greybull’s 3,677 votes, Libertarian Richard Brubaker’s 731 and Constitution Party Jeff Haggit’s 610.
-- Constitutional Amendment A, which would remove the constitutionally specified limit on the amount of debt a municipality can create for sewer projects and allow the Wyoming Legislature to prescribe by law the debt limit for municipal sewer projects, passed in Sweetwater County with 7,481 votes for and 7,255 votes against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.