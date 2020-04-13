SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Within the next few days, Sweetwater County residents will be receiving their 2020 notice of value, according to Sweetwater County Assessor Dave Divis. Individuals who have signed up for the e-notice program should see their electronic assessments very shortly. Please take the time to look over the notices, as they will be the basis for the 2020 property taxes being mailed in September.
“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the closure of the courthouse to the general public, we are encouraging homeowners to direct any and all questions to the phone numbers listed below. We are committed to answering all of your questions regarding the value of your property. In the event we are mandated to remain home, please send all questions to our email address: assessor@sweet.wy.us,” a press release states.
“Please be patient, while we have made arrangements to work from home if necessary, it is not as efficient as being in the office. We will return your email as fast as possible and do our best to answer all of your questions. Please remember we are all in this together.”
Homes are valued by calculating the replacement cost new, subtracting depreciation, and then trending for sales, according to the release. The Wyoming Department of Revenue provides the cost data to all 23 assessors in the state, and there was a slight increase in the cost tables this year. The sales information collected during calendar year 2019 is used to value property for tax year 2020. In 2019 there were 561 valid residential sales in Sweetwater County with an average sale price of $252,915. Commercial properties will see a small increase in value due to overall sales for the last few years.
The public is asked to review the information on the notice of value. If you are in disagreement with the value of your property, you have 30 days from the “date mailed” to discuss the value with the assessor.
If you have been receiving the veteran’s exemption and there is not an amount in the lower right-hand corner of the notice of value, contact the Assessor’s Office by May 25 to receive the exemption for the 2020 tax year. The taxes you see on the notice of value do not reflect the veteran’s exemption, according to the release.
After looking over your assessment schedule, if you have any questions or concerns about the valuation of your property, please call the Assessor’s Office.
“We enjoy taking the time to explain the valuation process to residents of our county,” the release said. “Stay safe and stay healthy.”
The phone numbers for the Assessor’s Office are 872-3700 in Green River and 922-5200 in Rock Springs.
