ROCK SPRINGS — Sierra Christie of Rock Springs has been crowned queen of the 2021 Red Desert Roundup Rodeo.
She won the honor during the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Queen Pageant on Sunday, Oct. 25 in Rock Springs. Sierra is a senior at Black Butte High School and also attends Western Wyoming Community College. Her involvement includes Wyoming West 4-H Club and the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success at Western. Her hobbies are riding horses, hiking, and learning new things. She hopes to pursue a career in real estate.
The annual pageant is sanctioned and sponsored by the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo held the end of July each year in Rock Springs. The royalty have several appearances scheduled for the summer of 2021 including the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo and Flaming Gorge Days.
Alexa Lauze of Green River was named princess at the pageant. She is a senior at Green River High School and is active in 4-H and the Green River FFA Chapter. She is the captain of the 2020 girls swim and dive team and is the FFA secretary. She enjoys painting, competing with horses, animal fostering, and wood working. She plans to pursue a degree as a vet tech.
The Junior Princess is Taylor Hernandez from Fontenelle. Taylor attends the one room Thoman Ranch School as a sixth grader. She is in the Corral Crew Livestock and Horse 4-H club in seven disciplines including shooting sports and fashion. She is on the honor roll and enjoys all horse activities, working on the Thoman Ranch with her family, and singing. She hopes to become a vet.
Attendants were also named in the princess and junior princess divisions.
Princess Attendant Kyra Folks attends Farson-Eden High School in ninth grade. She is from Rock Springs. Club memberships include Sagehoppers 4-H, Sweetwater County shooting sports and Big Sandy FFA. Her hobbies are riding horses, shooting, snowmobiling, and working on her 1973 International truck. She hopes to join a branch of the military.
Princess Attendant Emma Curtis is also from Rock Springs. She is a junior at Rock Springs High School and serves as a key holder at Joe’s Pet Place. Her club involvement includes Health Occupations Career Academy, 4-H horse, and Bits and Spurs. She lettered in cheerleading and is taking college classes. She enjoys riding and showing horses and traveling.
Junior Princess Attendant Charly Potter is in fifth grade at McKinnon Elementary School. Charly is involved in 4-H in livestock and foods and nutrition. She enjoys competing in rodeos and riding her horse to move cows as well as riding with her family. She loves animals, goat tying, cooking, and playing basketball. Charly’s future plans include becoming a vet.
Junior Princess Attendant Tracie Westerberg is also in fifth grade at McKinnon Elementary School. She works on the Triple A Cattle Ranch with her family and is a member of the 4-H McKinnon Wranglers club. She competes in rodeo series where she won her first saddle this past year. Her hobbies are ranch activities and haying and going to rodeos.
At the pageant, contestants were judged in three age divisions in the categories of horsemanship, personality, and appearance by a panel of three judges including Kelly Holmes and Taylor Holmes of Jackson and Bailee Mackey from Evanston.
The pageant's horsemanship competition took place at the Sweetwater Events Complex, where each contestant was required to do a reining pattern on their horse, carry a flag and do a presentation run.
Private timed interviews with the judges were conducted at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. Knowledge was tested in the areas of horsemanship, rodeo, current events, and personal goals. Following the interviews, contestants were required to give a two-minute speech, model a western outfit, and answer an impromptu question. The afternoon culminated with the crowning of the 2021 Red Desert Roundup Rodeo royalty.
Titleholders received flowers, a banner, and matching jackets and shirts. The queen, princess, and junior princess were awarded a tiara and Monsoon Silver buckle. Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Committee members present to crown the new royalty were Travis Garrison (President), Kim Little (Vice-President), Peggy Little (parade), and Kerry Wilkinson (sponsorship).
The committee would like to thank everyone who helped support the program. It wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of volunteers and especially the sponsors. The pageant provides an excellent opportunity for young women to expand their life skills in interviewing, public relations, and public speaking while gaining self-confidence.
For more information on the pageant and photos go to Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Queen Royalty on facebook.
