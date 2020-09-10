Masked mustangs
ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees approved a declaration of financial emergency during a virtual meeting on Thursday night, which could lead to up to $1.81 million in cuts -- including programs and positions -- in the current school year.
Prior to the board passing the declaration, multiple students, teachers, alumni and stakeholders from the community encouraged the board to make sure the reductions were fair, thoughtful and considerate. At one point, 133 people were in attendance at the virtual meeting, which Board President Regina Clark said may not have fit in their normal meeting room.

Western President Kim Dale said in June the college was asked to make a 10% cut in its budget after it already had prepared a draft 2020-21 budget. After the college passed a revised budget in July, additional funding cuts have been announced.

With the passage of the declaration, the president’s cabinet will work to make $875,000 worth of cuts from the general fund and identify another $935,000 to be made in case of additional reductions in revenue. Dale said that they were told additional cuts made retroactively and apply to the current school year.

Following an executive session on personnel issues, the meeting ended around 11:10 p.m.

