SWEETWATER COUNTY — During the last fiscal year, the Food Bank of Sweetwater County provided food for 4,620 individuals or 1,523 families up to 24 times.
The Food Bank operates two food distribution sites in Sweetwater County -- one in Rock Springs and one in Green River. There are five staff members and an average of 40 volunteers including a volunteer board of directors. Last fiscal year, the volunteers donated 3,946 hours.
Twice monthly, the Food Bank distributes food to the low-income community in each town. Last fiscal year, the Food Bank distributed 387,884 pounds of food to the low-income community.
It is just a Band-Aid, though, providing enough food for three to five days, twice per month.
The Food Bank serves the elderly, disabled, working poor, college students, unemployed and single-parent families. Most of its clients have income, but it’s just not enough to feed their families and pay for rent, utilities, medications and other household expenses.
Food Bank of Sweetwater County is a United Way community partner and a partner of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). The Food Bank also receives support from Sweetwater County, the cities of Rock Springsand Green River, and others such as businesses, clubs, schools, churches and individuals.
There are four large food drives each year — Stamp Out Hunger, Scouting for Food, and two large drives hosted by The Home Show/Fed Ex. Other groups who host food drives include businesses, schools, churches and individuals. The Food Bank has a Grocery Rescue program in partnership with Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and Feeding America. Food is picked up weekly at Green River Smith’s, Walmart, Starbucks, Loaf 'N Jug and Kum & Go stores.
The Food Bank's Totes of Hope children's backpack program currently serves 50 Head Start students and 10 Roosevelt Learning Center students in Sweetwater County, providing a pack of food to feed children when school is not in session on the weekend. The Food Bank is also the host site for United Way’s Diaper Bank. Diapers are distributed to low-income families twice per month in Green River and Rock Springs.
