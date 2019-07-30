ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming's Big Show offers vendors and residents a chance to try something new or strut a new product.
Artist Samantha Kidrick of Bluffdale, Utah, is back for her fourth fair, though she has been airbrush tattooing people for 18 years
She said a lot of people request designs of stars or dragons, but "it's hard to say" what drawings are most popular.
"They're all pretty good sellers," Kidrick said.
The design lasts three to five days and can be applied in any color. Each person she puts a design on says they "can't wait to show it to their friends," she said.
"I love that," Kidrick added.
Face painting is one of a variety of activities visitors get to enjoy at the Sweetwater County Fair, which kicked off on Tuesday and will run through Saturday. Residents can try out cheesecake on a stick, purchase a T-shirt, learn about the importance of seat belts from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Wyoming Highway Patrol, meet a 1,300-pound hog and more.
For more, go to www.sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs/daily-entertainment1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.