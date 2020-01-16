SWEETWATER COUNTY—A hazardous weather outlook and special weather statement are predicting snow and wind tonight and tomorrow. A winter weather advisory has also been posted for parts of Western Wyoming from 2 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday.
A cold front is expected to bring snow, blowing snow and wind to Sweetwater County, as well as southern portions of Sublette and Fremont counties. Snow accumulation is expected to be less than one inch. Wind gusts will reach over 40 mph across the area, with stronger gusts of 55 mph over the Interstate 80 corridor. Hazardous driving conditions with areas of reduced visibility are expected, along with some blowing and drifting snow.
