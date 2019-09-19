ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department will present “A Grand Night for Singing” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, 4 and 5 in Western’s theater. There will also be a matinee at 2PM. Oct. 5.
The performance is a compilation of music and lyrics from the popular duo, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. This musical revue features songs from the productions of “Oklahoma,” “South Pacific,” “The King and I,” and many other classics and lesser-known shows. The public is invited to sit back, relax, and experience the treasured works of Rodgers and Hammerstein.
Stephen Cramer, assistant professor of musical theater, is a disciple of Rogers and Hammerstein and thinks it is important to revisit the classics. He chose this musical to show young people, especially the students, that these classical musicals are always relevant.
“The show progresses through music. This progression is shown through the show’s theme, which is based around relationships -- how they develop through life, and how love can transform throughout time. I want the audience to relive their appreciation for this music. I want them to have a wonderful time at the theater,” Cramer said in a press release.
“In addition, this musical will be performed in a thrust-stage configuration, giving the audience the feeling that they are right there with the performers in the progression of the show.”
Although there are no characters, Cramer loves that it gives the actors a chance to embody the characters within the songs and show.
Lynzi Johnson, a second-year musical theater major from Green River, said she “absolutely loves the music in it, the theme, and way it all progresses through the entirety of the show.”
“I sing a lot of songs about love and how my character is on this journey of finding love and finding who she is. I feel like I can connect to that because in college the whole purpose is finding out who we are. The show is about love and relationships; we grow together through the music and we grow individually, as well,” Johnson said.
Justin Hardman, a second-year music major from Moses Lake, Washington, will be onstage as the piano accompanist for this show.
“The show is like a journey, and as the pianist, I partake in every experience with each actor, especially on an emotional level, so by the end, my character has developed a new understanding of life and love,” he said.
“Instead of simply playing the notes on the page, I have put an emphasis on really listening to the actors and bringing out specific melodies, harmonies, and rhythms that complement the actors’ voices. It’s like I’m having a conversation with them through the piano.”
Children under five are not permitted to the evening performances. However, they are welcome to attend the Saturday matinee. Tickets cost $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. For questions and tickets, call the Performing Arts Office at 307-382-1721 or visit http://bit.ly/2lVhx16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.