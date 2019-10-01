ROCK SPRINGS – A 1938 Plymouth P6 Deluxe Sedan sits in the corner of the parking lot of Rock Springs City Hall. While it was never a police vehicle, as it sits outside the Rock Springs Police Department, it represents those who serve and protect.
The sedan bears the logo of the Rock Springs Police Protective Association. This organization of made up of Rock Springs police officers whose purpose is to support each other and the community through various activities and charitable actions, according to Sgt. Travis Moser, the PPA president.
“In the late 1960s or early 1970s, several RSPD officers founded a chapter here in Rock Springs, which was just one out of several across the state. As time has passed, the other chapters have all but vanished, but the RSPD chapter is still alive and well,” he said.
The association sponsors events throughout the community, including the Special Olympics Torch Run, Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, and Run with the Badges 3K-5K, all of which the proceeds go to the various organizations. The PPA, along with the Rock Springs Fire Department, put on an annual basketball game that is free to the public and has a charitable function to it.
“Together, we have raised several thousand dollars that has gone back to the community through various programs. We have also donated several hundred pounds of food to the Food Bank, all of which the community brought to the games,” Moser said.
The Plymouth was purchased by the PPA with the intent to make it look like a police vehicle. After officers bought it from a man in Mesquite, Nevada, they learned it already had Rock Springs connections.
“Sgt. (Curt) Christensen found the vehicle online, and then he and Sgt. (Tim) Robinson went to Mesquite to get it,” Moser said. “While trailering it back, Sgt. Christensen, who is a car enthusiast, told a story about test driving a vehicle just like it several years back in Rock Springs. He stated the vehicle had been in a crash and that the owner had used a door from a different Dodge vehicle to replace the damaged one. At the next stop for gas, Sgt. Christensen took a closer look at the car and determined it was in fact the very same vehicle he had test driven in Rock Springs.”
Moser said they are currently exploring several options for the vehicle, so soon people may see it on the streets of Rock Springs.
