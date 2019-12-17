ROCK SPRINGS — Carolyn Soracco accepts an American flag dedicated to her grandfather, Robert Allen Arthur, at a special service on Saturday in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. The replacement was presented by American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 after the American flag that had been draped over Arthur’s casket was reportedly burned by an ex-boyfriend in an act of domestic violence. The presentation followed the Wreaths Across America event, where were wreaths were placed in honor of those who served in the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Merchant Marines, in addition to America’s missing in action and prisoners of war. For more photos, see Page A10.
