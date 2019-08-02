ROCK SPRINGS – AAA's new Inspector's Best Of Housekeeping award recognizes AAA inspected and approved hotels that receive the highest possible cleanliness and condition scores, giving travelers another important indication of what it means to be a AAA top-rated hotel in North America.
Recipients include the Hampton Inn by Hilton, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Holiday Inn, Homewood Suites by Hilton and My Place Hotel in Rock Springs and the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Green River.
In order to be considered a AAA inspected and approved hotel and receive a Diamond Rating, every property must meet expected standards of cleanliness and condition. Hotels awarded the Inspector's Best Of Housekeeping designation significantly surpass expectations during a comprehensive, unannounced, on-site inspection, according to a press release. AAA inspectors check for evidence of dirt, dust, pests, equipment performance and more throughout the property.
"AAA has found cleanliness and physical condition are consistently among the most important components travelers consider when looking for a hotel. This new designation identifies hotels with exceptional practices," said Sergio Avila, spokesperson for AAA Wyoming. "The commitment shown to maintain these properties in such great shape is a perfect way for AAA members know they're experiencing the best."
Properties must demonstrate housekeeping excellence for two consecutive inspections and be free of AAA member complaints to meet the criteria for this award, which puts them in the top 25% of all 27,000 AAA Inspected & Approved hotels.
AAA's professional inspectors evaluate and rate properties year-round, so the total number of properties to achieve the Inspector's Best Of Housekeeping award varies throughout the year.
To see the full list of Inspector's Best Of Housekeeping award winners, visit rocketminer.com. For more information at AAA.biz/Housekeeping.
