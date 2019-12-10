SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane announced that Sweetwater County has completed the upgrade from iDoc 4.5 to the new iDoc Market, which is a data-based system available on the web at https://iDocmarket.com. It allows customers to access, view and print images from the convenience of their home or office. You can search mortgage records, land records, liens, warranty deeds, plats, and miscellaneous records such as power of attorney, etc., from your home or office, according to a press release.
With the prior iDoc system, recordings were updated every 24 hours. With the newly upgraded system, images and index information are uploaded every hour through a secure, password protected web portal, providing you with the most current information.
There are no public records fees associated with this convenience, according to Lane. The fee is for data-based access to iDoc Market from a home or business office for the viewing and printing of documents at your convenience. There is a choice of a daily ($10), weekly ($50), monthly ($150) or yearly ($1,500) subscription fee based off private or business needs. General searches are free of charge. Users must have a valid username and password to access the site. To make the system easier for you to access, you may choose your own username and password. Please visit https://iDocmarket.com to enroll.
The public records associated with this database are located at the Sweetwater County Courthouse for public viewing access, free of charge, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. excluding holiday closures.
Currently land record information from October 1985 to the present have all recording information and relating documents on the site. As funds allow, more information will be inputted on older documents and these documents will be inspected, enhanced, verified, grouped, and indexed. When completed, this will allow the convenient access to said database containing county records from your home or office. Actual access to public records will continue to be accessible free of charge at the county courthouse.
Due to miscommunication between the Clerk’s Office and the company contracted to update this service, the site went live before information was made available to the general public and users of the previous iDoc Market website about the new subscription fee. As such, the Clerk’s Office apologizes for this inconvenience.
