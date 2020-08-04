CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents who have driver's licenses and identification cards that will be expiring soon have additional time to renew.
Although Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) driver services offices are open and serving customers in person, Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order granting a 180-day grace period from the expiration date on all licenses and identification cards that expire between March 15, 2020 and September 30, 2020. A previous order had provided a 90-day grace period.
This enables people in high-risk groups to wait to renew.
"We are open for business and encourage people that can to come in and renew their driver license prior to their expiration date," said Misty Dobson, WYDOT's driver services program manager. "However, we realize our high-risk citizens, those with underlying health conditions and those who are older, may want to take advantage of this extension so they remain safe,"
Residents who have expired licenses and want to wait can visit WYDOT’s driver services web page and download and print the 180-day grace period letter. It is located at dot.state.wy.us/COVID-19. The letter may be presented in addition to the expired credential to law enforcement or others requiring proof of identity.
For those who would like to conduct business at driver services, WYDOT has instituted safety protocols at offices throughout the state to help protect citizens and employees during the coronavirus pandemic. Driver services employees wipe down their stations with cleaners after each transaction and have plexiglass barriers at their desks. They also wear masks, require all applicants to wear masks, and wipe down vehicles used for road testing.
Additional information is available at http://www.dot.state.wy.us/home.html.
