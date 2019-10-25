ROCK SPRINGS – Passenger growth has continued at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport through September setting the airport up for the third-straight year of growth. Through the first nine months of 2018, RKS has served 37,864 passengers, a 10.32% increase over the same period in 2018 and an increase of 58.19% over the same period in 2016.
In an effort to accommodate this passenger increase and an anticipated higher holiday travel demand, SkyWest Airlines has added additional flights the week of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.
“It is an exciting time for our community as our customers have proven that there is a demand for increased air service in Southwest Wyoming,” Airport Director Devon Brubaker said in a statement. “SkyWest Airlines has been a great partner to our community for many years and they have once again stepped up and dedicated limited resources to our community in a time where the airline industry is starved for pilots and regional aircraft.”
The additional flights during the holiday travel season will operate on Nov. 27, Dec. 1, 2, 22 and 29, and Jan 5.
“With incredibly affordable airfares to hundreds of worldwide destinations, free parking, and easy to and through convenience, there is an abundance of reasons to fly local. Tickets for these flights are already available for sale on www.united.com and are going fast. The week of Thanksgiving is the busiest air travel week of the year in the United States and therefore it is recommended that customers book airfares as early as possible,” the press release states.
Passengers are reminded to arrive 90 minutes before their flight to ensure a “stress-free experience.” With the fuller flights, this is more critical then ever to ensure an on-time departure.
Travelers are invited to check out the new fares at www.united.com and use the airport’s cost comparison tool at www.flyrks.com/flight-info.
