SWEETWATER COUNTY — Trees in both Rock Springs and Green River are waiting to be adopted for the holidays starting Monday, Nov. 2.
Adoptions will begin at 8 a.m. at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and at 8:30 a.m. at the Green River Chamber of Commerce. Trees go quickly in both towns, so it's best to arrive early.
In Rock Springs, the cost is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers. A large tree or gazebo costs $50. Trees can also be purchased for three years. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. The adoption process will continue through November as trees are available.
Those who purchased a three-year tree last year are being asked to call the Rock Springs Chamber before setting up their trees so the chamber can verify tree information and make sure adopters have everything they need.
The Green River Chamber awards a traveling trophy to the business or organization with the best decorated tree. Tree decoration there will begin Nov. 16.
