ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs/Sweetwater County Airport Board will conduct a special meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, for members to consider an application to the Wyoming Business Council under the Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program for a Community Readiness Project in the amount of $3,000,000.
Prior to considering Resolution 2020-05 to authorize the submission, the board will hear the details of the project as well as consider public comment regarding the project and grant application. The public is invited to provide public comment and participate in the meeting by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876805911?pwd=a2pqckNSZXA4cGIwbVEzazR1SDlvZz09 or by phone at 253-215-8782 using meeting ID 848 7680 5911 and passcode 090260
People can also submit written comments to Devon Brubaker, airport director, P.O. Box 1987, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or via email at dbrubaker@FlyRKS.com. All written comments must be received no later than noon Oct. 30. The airport board will take all comments made at the public hearing and written comments submitted on or before the deadline into consideration before considering a resolution in support of submitting an application for a 2020 BRC Community Readiness Grant Award.
