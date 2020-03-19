ROCK SPRINGS – In an effort to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has implemented a restriction on access to the airport’s public facilities. While the airport has not experienced any known occurrences of COVID-19 at this time, it recognizes the Wyoming state health officer’s decision to close public places through April .
“While airports were not included in the list of restrictions, we feel it is in the best interest of our customers, employees and the communities we serve to restrict access,” a press release stated.
Commercial Airline Terminal
Access is restricted to the following:
-- Ticketed airline passengers
-- Rental car customers
-- Airport/tenant employees
-- Individuals aiding ticketed seniors, passengers with disabilities or unaccompanied minors
General Aviation Facility (Sweetwater Aviation)
Access is restricted to the following:
-- Based aeronautical tenants
-- Transient aircraft operators and passengers
-- Airport/tenant employees
Those wishing to meet and great friends and loved ones can do so from the comfort of their vehicle curbside outside the terminal, according to the release. The airport stresses these steps are strictly proactive measures to help exercise social distancing and to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“The airport and its partner airline have taken numerous steps to ensure the safety of the travelling public including enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures. We are also working with local supply chain resources to ensure that the airport has all the necessary supplies to support its operations,” the release stated.
Travelers are encouraged to continue monitoring their flight status on the United Airline mobile app or their website at www.united.com as changes to airline schedules are expected imminently. Further information related to United Airlines operations amid this pandemic can be found at www.united.com/coronavirus.
ABOUT THE AIRPORT
The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport serving southwest Wyoming and is located 7 miles east of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is owned by the city of Rock Springs and operated by the Joint Powers Aiport Board representing both the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.
Serving more than 50,000 commercial passengers and thousands of general aviation flights annually, the airport generates an annual economic impact of over $27 million to the local community and $31 million to the state of Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.