ROCK SPRINGS—Alex Myers has canceled his "Continental Divide" book tour due to COVID-19 concerns.
Myers was scheduled to do a book reading at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar on Mar. 18. This event would have been his last on a seven-stop book tour promoting his new novel "Continental Divide."
According to a press release from Wyoming Equality, “Continental Divide” is a coming-of-age story that explores ideas of gender and masculinity in the West, the experience of navigating different places and cultures as a transgender person, and is accessible for young adults and up. It is based, in part, on Myers’ own real-life experience in Wyoming, where he lived and worked for a summer.
It is unknown whether Myers will do another book tour in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.