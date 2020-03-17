GILLETTE -- Following another exciting year of High School indoor track and field, four Sweetwater County athletes were awarded the prestigious honor of all-state.
In order to receive this award, one must place inside the top two of an event or be part of a winning relay team at the 2020 Wyoming high school indoor track state championships in Gillette that took place on March 6-7.
Seniors Alyssa Bedard and Favour Wanjoku took home their third-straight all-state accolades on the girls' side for Rock Springs.
At state, Bedard placed first in the 55-meter dash and the 200-meter run. She also placed second in the 55 hurdles. Moving forward, Bedard will take her talents to the University of Wyoming next fall to play soccer.
As for Wanjoku, the Tigers standout jumper placed first in long jump and second in tripe jump. Come next fall, Wanjoku will be jumping for the University of Nebraska.
Muriel Jones won Green River's only all-state accolade. Jones places second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 35.19 seconds. This was Jones' first all-state award of her high school career.
Another athlete taking home his first all-state accolade after a strong performance was Rock Springs senior Seth Hymas. While in Gillette, Hymas placed second in the 55-meter hurdles and first in long jump.
TRACK AND FIELD RECORDS
Not only did these athletes piece together outstanding performances on the biggest stage. However, all three award winners from Rock Springs set new school records at the state meet.
Girls 55-meter hurdles - Alyssa Bedard, 8.36 seconds
Girls long jump - Favour Wanjoku, 17 feet, 10.75 inches
Boys 55-meter hurdles - Seth Hymas, 7.84
Boys long jump - Seth Hymas, 22-2.5
