ROCK SPRINGS -- American schools share a responsibility to provide a quality education for youth. The week before Thanksgiving, Nov. 18-22, serves as the week designated to celebrate American education. Every day nearly 5,500 students attend schools in Sweetwater County School District No. 1, according to a press release. It is to those students that the men and women serving on the district's school board, serving as district administrators, and serving as district teachers and staff dedicate their efforts.
“As we are wrapping up the week and preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday, I would like to thank our district staff and the departments making a difference in the lives of students on a daily basis: Teachers, education staff and providers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, finance, curriculum, special services, nutrition services, transportation, technology, facilities, administrators and directors, substitutes, parents and guardians, and the trustees. Together they provide the foundation for the education and safety to serve our students,” Superintendent Kelly McGovern said.
“I support the hard work and efforts of all district employees, not only during American Education Week, but throughout the year in their dedication and commitment to the youth and colleagues they work with. We all want positive student achievement and safe schools with support from parents and guardians, teachers, staff and the community. The district invites the community to join in that effort. Schools are the heart of our community and unite people for a common purpose. A positive attitude is contagious. Pass it on.”
