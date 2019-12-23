GREEN RIVER – When the package arrives, its contents are straightforward but not simple.
The largest item is an American flag, carefully preserved behind wood and glass. At one time it billowed as it was unfurled over the U.S. Capitol. After being respectfully lowered and folded 13 times, it was safely encapsulated in a display frame.
Then there’s the certificate. Signed by the architect of the U.S. Capitol, it verifies that the flag was flown in a place of honor on behalf of the recipient.
When combined, the framed flag and certificate make a one-of-kind gift. When multiplied over many years, the gifts form a one-of-a-kind movement, but the giver hopes it doesn’t stay this way.
Green River resident Harry Holler has distributed dozens of flags, more than 40 by his estimate, to law enforcement agencies, fire departments, friends and other individuals around the state. Recipients include the Green River Police Department, Green River Fire Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Rock Springs Fire Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol.
ACTS OF THANKFULNESS
He said more people should show their appreciation to those who put their lives on the line every day, and this is his way of saying thanks.
When asked by an officer why he did it, Harry said he told him, “Nobody tells you thank you unless you’re saving their ass.”
He said the officer laughed at his answer.
The police always needs support, Harry said, as do firefighters. Others agree. Harry is happy to show off the photos, letters and gifts he’s received as thanks.
“We thank you for your support of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. In light of all of the recent negativity towards law enforcement, we especially appreciate your support,” said Col. Kebin Haller, Wyoming Highway Patrol administrator.
The colonel added Harry’s thoughtfulness is “greatly appreciated” and sent photographs of employees with the flags.
“Thank you for your incredible patriotism and service to the people of Wyoming. I appreciate and admire what you are doing for our country,” U.S. Sen. John Barrasso said in a letter to Harry.
He also showed off his personalized Wyoming Highway Patrol hat with his name embroidered on the back.
Harry, a U.S. veteran who retired from the Army, started other outreach efforts like sending care packages and Christmas cards to troops during the first Iraq war. After reading stories in the Rocket Miner about grassroots campaigns, he decided to start one in Green River. It expanded to Rock Springs, and Harry said it’s still going “gangbusters.”
HOPING TO START A MOVEMENT
Harry says he’s never heard of anybody else doing anything like this. Harry said he started local, presenting the flags to police and firefighters in Green River, and the project just kept going.
“It’s not hard to do,” Harry said.
He explained that his process is easy to replicate. First he reaches out to a U.S. senator to request the flag. He said there’s often a dedicated page on their websites to make such a request.
He said the price for the flag is relatively inexpensive but, oh boy, the framing cost is several times more, and then there’s the shipping fee.
Harry doesn’t want the attention to be on him, but he hopes to inspire other people to start similar projects.
“Let’s do this. Let’s do what he’s doing,” Harry imagines them saying. “If he can do it, I can do it.”
He hopes to get a national movement started with Scout troops or American Legion outposts raising money and awareness.
“It’s a good project,” he said.
STILL GOING
Most recently he shipped a flag and certificate on Friday, Dec. 20, to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
“He’s a good guy,” Harry said.
He didn’t leave a note explaining who it was from because they’ve already spoken when Harry called to learn the sergeant’s preferences for the customized certificate.
Harry plans to keep donating flags to the deserving people of Wyoming.
“It’s always well-received,” he said.
He said they see the love behind it and appreciate it.
Once the flags are in the case, they’re almost indestructible, Harry said, and can be handed down from generation to generation.
“It’s an unusual gift that will last a lifetime, you know.”
