SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is pleased to announce its third annual quilt exhibit in partnership with the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild.
This year's theme, "Patriotic/Stars and Stripes," will showcase quilts handmade by quilters from Sweetwater County, highlighting motifs of the American flag and patriotism.
"Patriotic / Stars and Stripes" will open at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, on Saturday, Feb. 1, and will run through April 4. The museum's winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
For additional information, call 307-872-6435, email info@sweetwatermuseum.org or visit www.sweetwatermuseum.org or www.facebook.com/SWCHM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.