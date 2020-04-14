GREEN RIVER — Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 threat, Sweetwater County is planning for all election employees to continue working to prepare for important upcoming elections. The primary election will be Aug. 18, 2020, and the general election will be Nov. 3, 2020.
“We would like to remind our voters that you can request an absentee ballot for the upcoming elections – Wyoming is a no excuse state meaning anyone can request an absentee ballot!” a press release from the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office states.
To vote absentee, voters must complete an Absentee Ballot Request Form by visiting www.sweet.wy.us or calling Elections at 307-872-3733. Voters who submit a valid request will receive a ballot from Sweetwater County Elections, which will be mailed out 45 days prior to the elections. The materials will include detailed instructions on how to complete and return the ballot.
To request an absentee ballot, you must be a registered voter. If you are unsure of your registration status or would like to register to vote, please contact the Clerk’s Office at 307-872-3733.
