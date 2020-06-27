SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Michael Luke Yerkovich, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested June 27 for alleged unlawful possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; driving while under the influence, second control within 10 years; theft, less than $1,000; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; and an open container violation, first offense.
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Kevin Wilson Yazzie, 32, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested June 26 for on a warrant for alleged driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
Scott Lee Rubottom, 30, of Laramie was arrested June 26 on a warrant for alleged reckless endangering with death or serious bodily injury.
Melvin Randy Christensen, 50, of Green River was arrested June 27 for alleged simple battery.
Marcus Morris Chee, 37, was arrested June 27 for alleged driving while under the influence, first offense; an open container violation; and a head lamps violation.
Zane Anthony Swensen, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested June 27 for alleged driving while under the influence, first offense; and a turning violation.
Jacob Riley Llewellyn, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested June 27 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL
Robert Earl Forrest, 55, of Moreno California, was arrested June 26 for alleged driving while under the influence, third offense within 10 years; failure to maintain single lane; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and failure to display valid license plates, validation sticker or permits.
Rene Tolentino Guadarrama, 34, of Southwest City, Missouri, was arrested June 27 for alleged driving while under the influence, first offense; and failure to maintain single lane.
