ROCK SPRINGS — On December 22, officers of the Rock Springs Police Department executed three felony arrest warrants for Dallin Alden, 24, Clayton Watson, 26, and Thomas Devine, 25.
The felony warrants stemmed from their suspected involvement in a home invasion that occurred in Rock Springs in late April 2020, according to a press release. These three arrests bring the total arrests for that incident to nine. Prior warrant arrests for this incident included Levi Kerbs, 24, Travis Kerbs, 24, Edward Mireles, 44, Shawnda Scott, 35, Donald Jacobson, 47, and Mason Martin, 24.
Thomas Devine was also arrested on a separate warrant for his suspected involvement regarding an incident that occurred around 2 a.m. on May 24, 2020. During this incident, officers of the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the hospital for a 32-year-old male subject that was assaulted near Bunning Park and subsequently found by a civilian in the area of Evans Street and J Street. The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported by air to a hospital in Utah for further medical treatment where he was later released. Detectives learned through their investigation that the incident originated at the Loners Motorcycle Club House located on Evans Street and subsequently ended in the roadway at Evans Street and J Street.
The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.