GREEN RIVER — The Ashley National Forest has scheduled a series of open house meetings in October, including one in Green River, for the public to ask questions and offer comments about the forest management plan.
The Green River open house will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Sweetwater County Library.
Forest officials published a package of documents Sept. 10 for public review and comment including a preliminary need for change, a proposal to revise the land management plan, a wilderness evaluation report and a wild and scenic rivers eligibility report.
“We are asking the public to comment on each of the items in this package separately to develop the best possible products," said Cathleen Neelan, Ashley National Forest plan revision team leader.
Documents will be used to develop plan alternatives in a draft environmental impact statement.
The Ashley National Forest has scheduled public meetings in conjunction with the public comment period that runs through Nov. 8. Other open house meetings include:
-- Vernal, Utah: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Uintah Conference Center ballrooms, 313 E. 200 S.
-- Duchesne, Utah: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Duchesne County Events Center, 60 W. 400 S.
-- Manila, Utah: 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Daggett County Commission Chambers, 95 W. First N.
-- Salt Lake City, Utah: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday at Salt Lake City Library, 210 E. 400 S.
Land management plans provide long-term direction for public lands management (10 to 15 years). All documents are available at www.fs.usda.gov/main/ashley/landmanagement/planning. The site also provides information on submitting comments for those unable to attend a meeting.
