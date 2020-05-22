In Wyoming, your choice of bait would fall into one of three categories: artificial fly or lure, bait or live baitfish.
Artificial flies or lures means something inedible made of metal, wood, feathers, plastic, etc. and is free of organic or chemical attractants. Common examples include spoons, spinners, crankbaits and flies. These lures are legal for use anywhere in the state open to fishing and some waters are restricted solely to their use.
“Bait” is a much more generic term and refers to living or dead organisms or edible parts thereof, natural or prepared organic food and chemical attractants. This does not include live baitfish. Examples of bait include worms, crickets, leeches, marshmallows, cheese, dead minnows, cut bait, etc. “Bait” is legal for use anywhere open to fishing that is not designated for artificial flies and lures only.
Live baitfish means live non-game fish, commonly referred to as minnows. Live baitfish are legal only in designated waters east of the continental divide which are listed at the back of each drainage area under “Live baitfish” in the current Wyoming fishing regulations at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Regulations/Regulation-PDFs/WYFISHINGREGS_BROCHURE.pdf. Live baitfish must be purchased from a licensed live baitfish dealer or caught yourself with a valid trapping and seining license for the area in which you will be fishing.
Always review the current fishing regulations before fishing to make sure the bait you plan to use is allowed.
Matt Hahn,
Casper regional fisheries supervisor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.