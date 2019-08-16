When you buy a conservation stamp for $12.50, you are helping to improve access for hunting and fishing as well as contributing to conservation projects for all wildlife species. For most hunters and anglers, purchasing a conservation stamp every 12 months is a requirement. The breakdown of how the money is used it determined by Wyoming state statute:
-- 25% of revenues from conservation stamps are earmarked to obtain hunting and fishing access opportunities.
-- Of the remaining 75%, half goes into a perpetual trust account. The interest earned by that account is allocated by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission for habitat and wildlife education projects.
-- The other half goes into the Game and Fish fund. The commission can allocate money from that account to support Game and Fish efforts with programs such as terrestrial and aquatic wildlife management and habitat conservation. Some project examples include fish passage, wildlife disease studies, migration corridor research, habitat improvements and specific species initiatives.
In Wyoming, wildlife remains highly visible and is deeply appreciated as part of our heritage and culture. People actively support conservation efforts through purchasing of conservation stamps, hunting and fishing licenses and hunting and fishing and boating equipment. This support gives future generations opportunities to enjoy Wyoming’s wildlife.
