ROCK SPRINGS — Aspen Mountain Medical Center is continuing to provide surgical care to those who are in need of urgent elective procedures. The continuance of each procedure is evaluated on a case-by-case basis by the surgeon and the patient, according to a press release.
The urgency of each procedure varies depending on the individual circumstances. For example, a child who requires a myringotomy with tube placement may appear to be a non-urgent elective procedure. However, this child could hypothetically be finishing his third round of antibiotics with no relief from his discomfort. If a tube is not surgically placed in the child’s ears to eliminate the infected drainage, the child may even need to be seen at an already overwhelmed Emergency Department for uncontrolled fever or pain. To avoid further harm to the child, the classification of urgency is best decided upon between the surgeon and the patient. Therefore, the Aspen Mountain Medical Center team continues to account for various factors when analyzing the risk and benefit of each procedure.
Preventing infection remains to be of the utmost importance, and in response to COVID-19, the team is still taking additional measures to maintain a high level of safety for the community, patients, and staff.
“We continue to actively screen all surgical patients for symptoms of COVID-19 during their pre-admission phone call, and again on both the surgical and inpatient units after admission,” a press release stated. “All patients, visitors, staff, physicians, and delivery personnel that enter our building are required to have their temperature checked, answer a series of COVID-19 screening questions, and perform proper hand hygiene before they are granted access to our building. We are also continuing to limit the number of visitors per patient. Each patient is now allowed only one visitor and the visitor must be over the age of 18. “
The medical center saiid it remains in daily contact with health care organizations and public health entities at the local, state, and federal level in an effort to ensure its ability to provide safe, accessible, and quality health care for community.
“Aspen Mountain Medical Center will stay apprised of our current scope within the community’s emergency management plan, as the effects of COVID-19 impact the Sweetwater County health care system. We will remain versatile in regard to our role within the community, and adjustments will be made on an as needed basis, as outlined within the Memorandum of Understanding we share with other healthcare organizations in the area,” the release said.
Guidelines, recommendations, and mandates are constantly evolving, and the medical center will update patients appropriately of any deviations from our current plan. Visit Aspen Mountain Medical Center’s Facebook page or www.aspenmountainmc.com for the most recent updates, or call 307-352-8900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.