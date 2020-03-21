SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Assessor’s Office will be mailing the 2020 assessment schedules in April this year. If you signed up for the eNotice program last year, you will be receiving your assessment in that format.
“We currently have almost 800 taxpayers signed up for the eNotices, which equates to approximately 5,000 viewed assessment schedules and tax notices. This program saves the county money on processing, paper, envelopes and postage. This option continues to grow every year,” Assessor Dave Divis said.
Most of the work to prepare for the April mailing has been completed.
"We are currently processing personal property and oil/gas returns, but that isn't really different than any other year and those returns come in the mail or as an email. Our industrial appraisals will be arriving in the next few weeks, but again in the mail or as an email," Divis said.
"We have been very fortunate that our staff has remained healthy throughout the COVID-19 crisis. I am very grateful for all of the work by our custodial staff to keep the courthouse clean ... very clean. Those people have been the heroes at the courthouse during this crazy time," the assessor said. "I would also like to thank all of the employees in the courthouse for taking the hand washing/disinfecting seriously and being responsible team players. If one person gets lazy, it could affect us all in a very bad way and that just hasn't happened. The Board of County Commissioners did the right thing in closing the county buildings to the public and every office has worked very hard to accommodate the public with other ways since the closure happened."
RESIDENTIAL NUMBERS
Sales in the residential housing market went up last year while the average price increased slightly.
Year: Valid Sales, Average Price
2017: 492, $257,721
2018: 536, $245,320
2019: 561, $252,915
All assessor staff are required by the Wyoming Department of Revenue to achieve and maintain a property appraiser certification to ensure all property is being valued fairly and equitably.
“To achieve that certification, our staff attended 210 hours of continuing education in 2019. We are working toward the goal of having the entire staff in the office permanently certified. We recently had two long-term employees retire and hired two field appraisers to help keep up with our statutory obligations for field reviews,” Divis said.
“We are utilizing the county’s website to allow our office to get information to the public in a more efficient manner. We are posting special district valuations on the website once values are certified by the State Board of Equalization. This will speed up the budgeting process for the special districts, school districts, cities and towns, and the college.”
The Assessor’s Office website can be viewed at www.sweet.wy.us/departments/assessor/index.php.
“We would like to take this opportunity to remind all Sweetwater County veterans about the exemption program,” the assessor said.
Sweetwater County currently has approximately 1,300 veterans and widows of veterans receiving the veterans exemption. Nothing has changed from previous years, but if you are a veteran and are not currently receiving an exemption, call the office at 307-872-3700 or 307-922-5200 to see if you qualify.
“We look forward to serving you!” Divis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.