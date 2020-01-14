ROCK SPRINGS – School attendance is up in every category, especially in the high schools, following changes to the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 policies, according to principals and administrators. School officials outlined the positive impact made by the revisions during Monday’s school board meeting.
“Our schools are doing amazing things and we see it everywhere,” Eastside Elementary Principal Tina Searle said.
She noted that while many people expect attendance policies to be punitive and reactive, they are taking a positive and proactive approach. The overall goal is to identify why students miss periods or full days, offer solutions, inform parents and follow up so that students can focus on learning.
According to Tuesday’s presentation, under district policy, a letter is mailed home after the first unexcused absence, another letter is mailed after five excused absences and the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office is notified after two unexcused absences.
In addition, conferences are scheduled with parents and students.
After three additional unexcused absences, a mandatory intervention meeting is scheduled with parents and students.
If additional unexcused absences follow, a meeting will be scheduled with parents, students, and the Department of Family Services.
Administrators said they work to arrange a meeting between a counselor, principal, homeroom teacher, parents and the student. They review a tailored plan, determine the cause of the absence and recommend tangible solutions like getting an alarm clock or making sure the child takes the bus to school.
School officials stressed that medical absences do not count. Rock Springs Junior High School Principal Kris Cundall called them “basically freebies,” though they must be verified within 48 hours. The example was given of a parent who produced a doctor’s excuse weeks later and had to be reminded it was too late.
The policy also grants excused absences for activities approved by the principal or extenuating circumstances, like when a child was with her mother who had an extended stay in a hospital but still earned all A’s and B’s.
Part of the process includes changing the way people think. Principal Searle said there has been a paradigm shift so that many parents are asking “Is it OK to miss school for this event?” To emphasize the importance of class time over vacations, sports events or shopping trips, Searle said they are working to provide more information on factors impacting attendance and thank parents in creative ways, such as free popcorn at student pickup time or thank-you notecards.
RSJHS Principal Cundall said they look at per period attendance, since students might miss part of the day but not necessarily every period. Breaking it down over the first semester, she noted 683 RSJHS students missed at least part of an A Day, leading to 7,364 total missed periods; and 838 missed some of B Day, which added up to 12,464 missed periods.
Principals Annie Fletcher and Bryant Blake, who work at Rock Springs High School and Black Butte High School, respectively, said attendance is very important at the secondary level because it impacts credits, which impacts diplomas.
While they try to schedule meetings with parents and students, sometimes they cannot make contact with adults.
RSHS hosted 232 meetings with students with five or more unexcused absences, lasting between 20 minutes and one hour. There were 47 unreachable families, so letters were sent in place of meetings.
At BBHS, there were 14 meetings regarding five or more unexcused absences, and all families were reached for meetings.
The two principals noted a minority of students failed courses due to the attendance policy. Most “earned an F on their own accord” instead of having passing grades that were negated by their lack of attendance. They added students can appeal, and in some cases the decision was overturned due to the appeal or extenuating circumstances.
Turning to overall attendance, this school year students had a higher monthly attendance rate in every level K-12 compared to the previous school year, including a 7% increase in ninth through 12th grades.
“It’s been phenomenal and it’s been districtwide,” Fletcher said.
“I don’t think we’d have these improvements if we weren’t talking to parents,” Principal Bryant added.
Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton said the intent was to hold kids accountable in a proactive way, and complaints have been few and far between.
She said the most impactful thing has been changing the conversation so parents are more thoughtful before allowing their children to miss school. She said they now ask if a stomachache is really worth one of five absences.
“You can see they’re working and getting the kiddos to school,” Bolton said.
Superintendent Kelly McGovern thanked the principals and other staff for their work. She added principals have communicated with each other to be consistent with excuses or release times for approved events.
Trustee Max Mickelson said he found the improved attendance numbers to be really exciting, and he recognized the work the numbers represented. He added he appreciated the flexibility the policy granted for extracurricular activities along with incentive it provides to get and keep grades up.
School Board Chairwoman Carol Jelaco also thanked the administrators for “working to make the policy work” and their efforts to not make it punitive.
When Jelaco asked if administrators had enough resources to properly carry out the policy, they said they did.
Fletcher noted strategy changes, as they often do, can lead to unexpected consequences. For example, she said when helmets were introduced to battle, armies reported fewer fatalities but more head injuries that needed to be treated.
With fewer people failing courses due to absences, this adds more pressure to teachers and counselors, but that doesn’t mean they’ll give up on those students.
“They need us,” she said.
For a look at the district attendance policy presentation, go to rocketminer.com.
