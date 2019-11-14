ROCK SPRINGS — The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center and Sweetwater Snowpokes and ATV Club Inc. will host a two-part avalanche awareness class. The class is designed for all snowmobilers, skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts.
The class portion of the two-day series will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Sprigns.
The field portion of the class will be on Saturday, with the time and location announced during Friday’s class.
Organizers ask that participants bring their own avalanche equipment. However, some equipment will be available to use.
For more information, contact George Pryich at 307-382-2879, visit www.facebook.com/snowpokes or email snowpokes@yahoo.com.
