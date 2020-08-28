ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Stock Growers Association recognized award winners during a luncheon Wednesday on the final day of the 2020 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Ogden Driskill is the recipient of the 2020 Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award. He was nominated by Wyoming representative Tyler Lindholm, U.S. Senate candidate Cynthia Lummis and Driskill's daughter Andrea Wood. The Bucholz Conservation Award is given in memory of the late Dr. Kurt Bucholz, a rancher from Carbon County and early supporter of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust.
Driskill is a founding board member of the WSGLT. He partnered with the land trust to place two conservation easements on his family-owned property at the base of Devils Tower. Driskill has also been a strong advocate for Wyoming agricultural conservation on the national level, according to the WSGLT. His award includes a bronze sculpture by Wyoming artist Jerry Palen.
Carol Hamilton received this year's WSGA Director at Large Award. She is a rancher in Uinta County near Fort Bridger.
The Honorary Lifetime Membership award was presented to Joel Bousman. He is a fourth-generation rancher near Boulder and a Sublette County Commissioner. Bousman has been on the Wyoming Governor’s Brucellosis Coordination Team since it started and served a term as chairman of the Wyoming State Grazing Board. He has also been on the Wyoming Sage Grouse Conservation Planning Committee.
The Double 8 Ranch, under the management of Owen Williams, received the Environmental Stewardship Award. The award recognizes Wyoming cattlemen whose natural resource stewardship practices contribute to the environment and enhance productivity and profitability, according to the WSGA.
Other award winners honored at Wednesday's luncheon include: Bob Baumgartner, Outstanding Range Professional Award; and Mark Hogan, Guardian of the Grasslands Award.
