ROCK SPRINGS – When it comes to library books, graduation details, or other end-of-the-school-year details, the staff at Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is working to keep the public informed.
LIBRARY BOOK RETURN
Do students have a school library book that needs returned? Maybe a book from a dual or concurrent class students taking with Rock Springs High School and Western Wyoming Community College?
Families can drop off books between noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Central Administration Building at 3600 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs until Friday, May 15. There is a sign out in front of the CAB in the grass or on the front door for people to call. Once a call is made, a staff member will go out to a vehicle and grab the book. This is only for district library books or for returning books from dual/concurrent classes.
Other items in lockers or returning technology such as laptops or iPads will be exchanged at a later date. The district will be arranging times for the CAB books to be periodically delivered to each school office. When a student's book is returned to school and scanned in, it will mark the book as returned.
BLACK BUTTE HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION
Black Butte High School staff members are working through the details of the celebration.
Cap and gown purchase/pickup: A ParentSquare message was sent out that will allow you to pay for your cap and gown online. The deadline for payment is Friday, May 8.
Cap and gowns will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon at the Central Administration Building on Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12. Please stay in your car and we will come to you.
Cruise the Drag: The Friday, May 8, event is something new and special for every senior. Each of them are being recognized with yard signs that have their name on it and displayed all along Dewar Drive. These signs will remain posted through graduation.
Last day for graduating seniors to pay fines and fees: May 8
Senior last day of school: May 13
Senior Parade: On May 18, graduates can wear their cap and gown, decorate vehicle, and caravan across town to celebrate seniors in a big way. Organizers want our families and the town to line the parade route to celebrate, congratulate, honk, and cheer loud for the class of 2020!
May 19 Individual ceremony participation: Student and immediate family only: Individual appointments will be scheduled through the office. Be on the lookout for communication coming to families directly from the school. These appointments will be staggered to allow proper physical distancing and time foreach family to build memories. Appointments will occur in the afternoon/early evening hours of Tuesday, May 19.
At this time students will get pictures taken in front of the school for the ceremony video and in order to honor the decorated cap tradition, caps will also be photographed so everyone will be able to see them.
Group ceremony participation for student and immediate family only: On May 19, after all of the individual appointments and photos are done, students and immediate family members will return to the large Western Wyoming Community College parking lot near BBHS beginning at 6:30 p.m. At this point, cars will be directed to specific parking spots while maintaining social distancing. At 7 p.m., students and immediate families will then be asked to step out of their cars to celebrate the turning of the tassel as a whole group.
Ceremony video: It is important to organizers that on the day of graduation you are honored in person and get to participate live with some of the BBHS graduation traditions. As a result, the video of the actual ceremony will come in the days following (specific day/time to come). This way, the ceremony video can include the photos and recordings of the individual and group participation on May 19. Additionally, the ceremony video will include Principal Bryant Blake’s speech, recognitions, the reading of graduate names, and a few surprises.
Yearbooks: Every student will receive a free yearbook this year. These will be sent out at a later date.
FARSON EDEN HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION
Farson Eden High School students, sponsors and administration are also working through the details of the multilayered Class of 2020 celebration.
Cap and gown pickup: Pickup will run from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, in front of the school. Please stay in your car and we will bring them out to you.
Activities and athletics: Coaches and the Pronghorn Power Booster Club have some exciting surprises in store for 2019-20 athletes! The virtual recognition will occur the week of May 18.
Senior final exams/culminating projects: May 18 and 19. This is the last school day for seniors.
Walking across the stage: This is for students and immediate family only. Individual graduation appointment times will be provided to each senior. These appointments will be staggered to allow proper physical distancing and time for each family to build memories. Appointments will start at 12:30 on Wednesday, May 20, and end at 3:30 p.m. that same day.
At this time students will get pictures taken, present flowers to family, walk across the stage, and receive diplomas all while “Pomp and Circumstance” is “played.”
Community graduation parade: Seniors and their families return to FEHS for a graduation procession at 5:15 p.m. May 20. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
Graduates can wear their cap and gown and decorate car/trailer for the senior parade as the community celebrates its incredible graduates! The public is encouraged to line the procession route to celebrate, congratulate, honk, wave signs and cheer loudly for the Class of 2020!
Pre-recorded graduation program: To be aired for all to enjoy on the district YouTube channel and the Farson Eden Facebook page (for sharing with friends and family) on Friday, May 22.
This will be a final presentation of graduation events including principal/valedictorian/salutatorian speeches, senior slide show, parent letters, recognitions, presentations of diplomas, and pictures of the parade.
Locker "stuff" pickup: Seniors will retrieve their belongings from the school with other grades on May 6.
Material return: Seniors should arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled "stage" time to turn in technology, calculators, textbooks, and library books.
