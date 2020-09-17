GREEN RIVER — The decision was made to euthanize an old, unhealthy female black bear discovered on Tuesday near Rock Springs.
Personnel from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department responded to a report of a black bear on the west side of Rock Springs near White Mountain Road on Sept. 15.
The bear was captured and taken to the Green River Game & Fish office for evaluation. The adult female black bear was old and in extremely poor body condition. While it is unknown whether the bear received any food rewards, it likely wandered into town looking for easy sources of food, according to a Game & Fish press release.
Given the bear’s age, emaciated condition and the time of the year, it is highly unlikely that it would survive the winter, the press release said. The bear’s behavior around humans also indicated a very high likelihood of future conflict potential. Based on those factors, it was decided that the ethical and humane action was to euthanize the bear.
Game and Fish officials expressed their appreciation to those from the Rock Springs Animal Control, Sweetwater County Animal Control, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Springs Police Department for their assistance in capturing the bear and keeping everyone safe.
