GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County is moving forward with the bidding process on a combined county facilities project amidst concerns about timing and using money from county reserves to help fund it.
Plans began for the project to be built on Lagoon Road off Highway 191 south early in 2019 — before COVID-19 and other factors began negatively impacting county revenues.
In March 2019, commissioners awarded up to $25,000 for a design architect to prepare a site plan, conceptual design and cost estimate for a location where the county could consolidate road and bridge, vehicle maintenance and fire department facilities. The area could also include a shared truck wash building, a 2,525-square-foot space for backup dispatch, and a salt/sand and materials storage shed.
Then in November, the commission voted to approve a $1.674 million contract between the county and EDA Architects for design, engineering and construction administration services for the project on the 35,921-square-foot Lagoon Drive area.
The project was estimated to cost $22 million, and efforts to secure bank loans to help with part of the funding fell through. When the commission approved its fiscal year 2020-21 budget, the proposed project was not included.
Gene Legerski, public works director, said that the money approved was not all spent during fiscal year 2019-20, so Legerski said $651,220 of the budget amendment amount needs to be rolled into FY2021 to cover construction documents and bidding. Commissioners agreed with that plan.
At Tuesday’s regular commission meeting, Legerski shared the bidding process timeline for the next few months. Currently, seven contractors have expressed interest in the project. Those contractors are now in the process of completing statements of qualification. On Aug. 17, interviews will be conducted to determine pre-qualified bidders. Legerski predicted that all seven contractors will prove to be qualified.
Full construction documents are set to be released to the pre-qualifed contractors on Aug. 25 and all bids are due Sept. 17. Bids are expected to come in lower than they normally would due to current economic conditions.
Commissioners Wally Johnson and Jeff Smith spoke in favor of moving forward with the bidding process and making any decisions about the project once bids are in. The commission does not yet have all the information they need in order to make an informed decision, Smith said.
Commission Chairman Randy “Doc” Wending and Commissioner Roy Lloyd expressed concerns about using money from county reserves for the project.
Legerski told commissioners that there is still a possibility of securing a loan for about $10 million to $12 million toward the project through a USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan. Bidding will be submitted by building so that either part or all of the project can be approved once bids come in.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Commissioners approved five conditional-use permits for Union Wireless/Hemphill Declan Murphy to increase the height of five of their cell towers in Sweetwater County to from 30 to 35 feet to 100 feet.
— A strategic planning workshop was scheduled after the Aug. 18 commission meeting. Commissioners will meet with department heads and elected officials.
— Hilary Huckfeldt was appointed to be the new Sweetwater County representative on the Joint Powers Water Board. The board position opened following the resignation of Joe Killpack, whose term was set to expire in March of 2022.
